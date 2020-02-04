India Dismiss Pakistan for 172 in U-19 World Cup Semifinal

Indian bowlers produced a brilliant performance under pressure to dismiss Pakistan for 172 in the first U-19 World Cup semifinal on Tuesday, 4 February.

Pacer Kartik Tyagi (2/32 in 8 overs) bowled yorkers at will while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/46 in 10 overs) was a difficult proposition to read for the Pakistani batsmen.

Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir (62 off 102 balls) and opener Haider Ali (56 off 77 balls) were the only ones to make a significant contribution as the innings lasted 43.1 overs.

While Tyagi's scorching pace and Bishnoi's googlies were eye-catching, left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar (1/29 in 7 overs), left-arm seamer Sushant Mishra (3/28 in 8.1 overs) and part-time leg-spinner Yashasvi Jaiswal (1/11 in 3 overs) also kept the rival batsmen under check.