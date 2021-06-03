India Cricket Teams Reach Southampton, Check in to Rose Bowl

"That's our view from the room balcony..Your thoughts? [emoticon: thought balloon]," tweeted Saha on arrival.

The men's team will play the WTC final against New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl from June 18-22. New Zealand are currently playing the first of two Test matches against England at Lord's.

The Kiwis, who will return to Southampton on June 14, were in quarantine and training at the venue before the Test series in England.