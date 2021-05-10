India Set to Play Sri Lanka in White-Ball Series in July

In all likelihood, it could be a completely different squad, without several first-choice cricketers, if the tour takes place in July at all.

Sri Lanka, too, will be playing three ODIs and three T20Is in England between June 23 and July 4, and given the COVID-19 quarantine norms, it would be interesting to see how and when the series with India takes place.

In an interview with Sportstar, when Ganguly was asked if there was a possibility of the remainder of the postponed IPL season being completed in England on either side of India's Test series there, he said: "No".

"India is supposed to go to Sri Lanka for three ODIs and five T20Is. There are lots of organisational hazards like 14-day quarantine. It [the IPL] can't happen in India [either]. This quarantine is tough to handle; too early to say how we can find a slot to complete the IPL."