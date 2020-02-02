Rare 5-0 Whitewash for India After 7-run Win vs NZ in 5th T20I

Bumrah conceded just 12 runs in his four overs and got rid of three batsmen, bowling block-hole deliveries during death overs.

India's total was built around stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma' 60-run knock after they elected to bat.

Tim Seifert (50) and Ross Taylor (53) kept the Black Caps in hunt for a consolation win but the hosts again fell near the finish line.