India Coach Ravi Shastri Feeling ‘Great to Get Back to Business’ 

In a video posted by BCCI, ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was seen hitting a tennis ball with a tennis racquet at Rahul in the nets. The top-order batsman was seen playing the pull shots to deliveries directed at his body and evading or guiding those that are slightly outside the off-stump. Ashwin ensured that the ball did not bounce before reaching Rahul.

Much of the focus during India's tour will be on the four-Test series in which Virat Kohli's men will enter as the defending champions.

On Tuesday, the team started with its preparation for the Test series which they won last time in 2018-19. Skipper Kohli will, however, take part in only the first Test, a day-night fixture in Adelaide, and after that he will return to India to be with his wife Anushka Sharma who is expecting their first child.