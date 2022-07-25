India Clinches 3-Match Series After Beating West Indies by 2 Wickets in 2nd ODI

Axar Patel smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 35-ball 64, his maiden ODI fifty, as India scripted a sensational series-clinching two-wicket win over the West Indies in the second game here.

Set a stiff target of 312, the visitors were down to 205 for five in 38.4 overs but Patel revived India's chase with his six-hitting prowess to take the visitors home with two balls to spare on Sunday.

Needing six off the last three balls, Patel clobbered Kyle Mayers straight over the bowler's head for a six as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.