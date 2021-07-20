Deepak Chahar's Late Half Century Helps Beat SL, India Win ODI Series
Deepak Chahar remained unbeaten on 69 off 82 deliveries.
A late half century by Deepak Chahar helped India get past the finish line after a batting collapse, during the chase in the second ODI against Sri Lanka at Colombo.
India won the match by 3 wickets and with it seal the three match series 2-0.
Earlier, Chamika Karunaratne's unbeaten 44 off 33 balls towards the end of the innings took Sri Lanka to 275 for nine in their allotted 50 overs at the R. Premadasa Stadium.
Opener Avishka Fernando (50 off 71 balls) and batsman Charith Asalanka (65 off 68 balls) scored half-centuries to lead the Lankans to a total with which they will look to challenge India.
Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (3/50) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/54) were the most successful bowlers for India. Seamer Bhuvneshwar got rid of both the half-centurions after Chahal had got the first two wickets.
India had won the first ODI on Sunday by seven wickets.
