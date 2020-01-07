Clinical India Register an Easy 7-Wicket Win Against Sri Lanka

KL Rahul continued his good run at the top of the order with a classy knock after the bowlers outplayed Sri Lankan batsmen to register a comfortable 7-wicket win in the second T20 International at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. The convincing win gave the hosts an unassailable 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

After reducing an inexperienced Sri Lanka to 142 for nine, Rahul (45 off 32) provided a perfect start, taking India to 54 for no loss in six overs.