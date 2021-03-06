India Win England Test Series, Qualify for World Test C’ship Final

England’s second innings ended on a meagre 135 in the last hour of play on Day 3 of the fourth Test at Ahmedabad, as India closed a historic series victory, also qualifying for this summer’s first-ever World Test Championship final.

After India was bowled out for 365 in their first innings earlier in the day, England managed to score just 135 with both Axar Patel and R Ashwin completing fifers to hand the visitors the defeat by an innings and 25 runs.

For England, the lone half-century came from Daniel Lawrence (50, 95 balls, 6x4s).

Virat Kohli’s team have won the four match series 3-1.