Ind-Aus ODIs: Rohit, Warner & Virat at the Cusp of These Records
India is all set to play the first game of the three-match ODI series against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, 14 January.
The last time Australia played an ODI series against India in the sub-continent; they came from 0-2 behind and went on to win the five-match series 3-2.
The duo of Steve Smith and David Warner has been in prolific form since their return to International cricket and they showed their prowess in the T20I series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka as well.
Australia have not played any ODI cricket since the World Cup 2019, but they looked really balanced and penetrative in the T20Is they played against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Following are some stats from the Wankhede Stadium and some records that can be broken in the first ODI between India and Australia :
Indian Team
- Rohit Sharma (8944 at an average of 49.14 in 221 matches) is all set to become the seventh Indian batsman to amass 9,000 runs in ODIs.
- Kuldeep Yadav (99) requires only one wicket for his 100 in ODIs.
- India's eight-wicket triumph over Zimbabwe on October 17, 1987 and West Indies' eight-wicket victory against India on October 30, 1989 are the biggest wins in terms of wickets in ODIs at Wankhede Stadium.
- For India, Virat Kohli's off 125 balls against New Zealand on October 22, 2017 is the highest individual innings at this venue.
- Murali Kartik's career-best figures of 6 for 27 against Australia on October 17, 2007 are the best by any bowler at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
- The Indian captain - Virat Kohli - is now one catch away from surpassing former captain Rahul Dravid in the list of most catches by a fielder for India.
Australian Team
- David Warner (4990 in 114 innings) requires only ten runs to establish a record for the fastest 5000 runs by an Australian batsman in ODIs.
- Aaaron Finch had an outstanding last year in ODIs, aggregating 1141 at an average of 51.86, including four hundreds and six fifties, in 23 innings. For the first time, he had achieved the milestone of 1,000 runs in a calendar year.
- After producing an outstanding Test record, Marnus Labuschagne is to make his ODI debut - against India in India.
- Steven Smith enjoys an outstanding record vs India in ODIs, aggregating 678, including two hundreds and four fifties, in thirteen innings.
- David Warner, in his last three innings in succession in India, had scored 40-plus - 42 at Indore, 124 at Bengaluru and 53 at Nagpur- all in 2017.
- Mitchell Starc's best figures against India are 6 for 43 at Melbourne on January 18, 2015.
- Pat Cummins (96) requires just four wickets for his 100 in ODIs.
Wankhede Stats
- At Wankhede Stadium, India have won 10 and lost 8 out of 18 ODIs played.
- New Zealand's 284 for four against India on October 22, 2017 is the highest successful chase in ODIs at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The aforesaid total was possible thanks mainly to Ross Taylor's 95 off 100 balls - his highest in India in sixteen innings in ODIs.
- South Africa's 214-run victory on October 25, 2015 is the biggest by any team in terms of runs at this venue.
- Sanath Jayasuriya's magnificent unbeaten innings of 151 off 120 balls against India on May 17, 1997 is the highest individual innings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
- New Zealand's Tom Latham and Ross Taylor put on 200 against India at Wankhede Stadium on October 22, 2017 - the highest partnership by any pair for the fourth wicket while chasing against India in India.
- West Indian Winston Benjamin (5/22) against Sri Lanka on 9 November, 1993; Australia's Damien Fleming (5/36) against India on 27 February, 1996 and India's Harbhajan Singh (5/43) against England on 3 February, 2002 are the other three bowlers to have recorded five-wicket hauls at this venue.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)