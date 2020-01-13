Ind-Aus ODIs: Rohit, Warner & Virat at the Cusp of These Records

India is all set to play the first game of the three-match ODI series against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, 14 January.

The last time Australia played an ODI series against India in the sub-continent; they came from 0-2 behind and went on to win the five-match series 3-2.

The duo of Steve Smith and David Warner has been in prolific form since their return to International cricket and they showed their prowess in the T20I series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka as well.

Australia have not played any ODI cricket since the World Cup 2019, but they looked really balanced and penetrative in the T20Is they played against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Following are some stats from the Wankhede Stadium and some records that can be broken in the first ODI between India and Australia :