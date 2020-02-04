India Announce Test Squad vs NZ: Prithvi Returns, Shubman Included

Prithvi Shaw was named by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday in a 16-member squad for the upcoming two Tests against New Zealand, which also features Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

The fast bowlers have both been injured in the past and while Bumrah got back to the national side playing limited-overs cricket, Sharma hasn’t played for India since November last year.

In a recent Ranji Trophy game last month, Sharma had also suffered a grade-three tear in his ankle and was advised six weeks of rest. His participation is still under doubt and will need to clear a fitness test.