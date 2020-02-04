India Announce Test Squad vs NZ: Prithvi Returns, Shubman Included
Prithvi Shaw was named by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday in a 16-member squad for the upcoming two Tests against New Zealand, which also features Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.
The fast bowlers have both been injured in the past and while Bumrah got back to the national side playing limited-overs cricket, Sharma hasn’t played for India since November last year.
In a recent Ranji Trophy game last month, Sharma had also suffered a grade-three tear in his ankle and was advised six weeks of rest. His participation is still under doubt and will need to clear a fitness test.
The young Prithvi Shaw had only played two Tests for India back in 2018 before a number of injuries, coupled with a post-dated doping ban saw him miss out on a number of games for the national side.
In the absence of India’s new-found Test opener Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai boy will fancy his chances. His U-19 teammate Shubman Gill has also found a place in the side.
The BCCI also stated that Mayank Agarwal has been officially roped in to replace Rohit Sharma for the upcoming three-match ODI series. Rohit had suffered a calf injury during the fifth T20 International in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.
“Rohit sustained a left calf muscle strain during the fifth T20I against New Zealand at Tauranga on Sunday. He underwent an MRI scan in Hamilton on Monday. The opening batsman has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and the Test series and will be referred to the National Cricket Academy for further management of his injury,” a BCCI release stated.
India’s Test squad
Virat Kohli (Capt), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini and Ishant Sharma (subject to fitness clearance)