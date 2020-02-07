India Aim to Bounce Back Against a Resurgent New Zealand

Some of their bowling and fielding frailties exposed in the series-opener, India will aim for quick course correction when they take on a resurgent New Zealand in the second ODI at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

Flying high after the 5-0 whitewash of New Zealand in the T20 series, India were brought to the ground after the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a four-wicket win in the first ODI.