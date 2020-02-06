India Ahead of Pak Because of Sound Cricketing System: Mushtaq

Belonging to the famous Muhammad brothers cricketing family, Mushtaq led Pakistan to a home series victory over India and New Zealand besides twice winning Tests in Australia, in West Indies and beating New Zealand in New Zealand.

He was ousted and dropped as captain and player in a mini-revolt by some senior players before the famous 1978/79 tour to India where Pakistan lost the Test series.

Mushtaq, who later went on to become the head coach of the Pakistan team leading them to their first ever tri-series one-day triumph in Australia and also to the final of the 1999 World Cup, said the Indian board had also done well to not allow its players to play in any T20 league around the world except the IPL.

"That has helped them a lot. They pay and look after their players so well that their players don't mind this restriction and can focus on India,” he said.