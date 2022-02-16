Ind-WI 1st T20: Ravi Bishnoi's 2/27 on Debut Helps Restrict West Indies to 157/7

Thereafter, the duo of Nicholas Pooran and Roston Chase took calculative risks and managed to hit a few boundaries, as well as they, took West Indies to 71/2 after 10 overs. The scoreline soon became 74/4 after 11 overs as debutant Ravi Bishnoi bagged two wickets in the same over- dismissing Chase (4) and Rovman Powell (2).

An already-struggling Chase was outfoxed by a scintillating googly as Ravin picked his maiden T20I wicket while Powell decided to take on the spinner but holed out to Venkatesh Iyer at long-on. A couple of overs later, Deepak Chahar came back to scalp Akeal Hosein's wicket, leaving West Indies in deep trouble at 90-5 after 13.5 overs.

Though wickets were falling at regular intervals, Pooran continued his counter-attacking knock and tried to hold up the West Indies innings as his brilliant fifty came in the 17th over. He got the much-needed support from skipper Kieron Pollard from the other end.

Just when it looked like both Pollard and Pooran would finish big for India, Harshal Patel got rid of the latter with a slower ball. It was another off-cutter into the slot but since it's outside off, Pooran (61 off 43 balls) failed to time it properly and was caught by Kohli at long-off.

From there on, Pollard (24 off 19) hit a few good shots but Harshal bowled a disciplined last over to restrict West to 157-7 in 20 overs. Odean Smith (4) got out in the last ball of the innings as Rohit Sharma took a brilliant catch to end things in the first innings.