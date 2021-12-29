Rishabh Pant Becomes Fastest Indian Keeper to Reach 100 Test Dismissals

The young wicketkeeper took 26 matches to reach the feat while Dhoni and Saha had achieved the same in 36 Tests. He achieved the milestone when he caught Temba Bavuma off Mohammed Shami's bowling.



Pant needed three dismissals in the Boxing Day Test to eclipse his idol, Dhoni. He got there on Day 3 after taking the catches of Bavuma, Dean Elgar, and Wiaan Mulder.



Overall, Dhoni leads the Indian tally with 294 dismissals ahead of Syed Kirmani (198), Kiran More (130), Nayan Mongia (107), and Wriddhiman Saha (104).