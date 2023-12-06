Ind vs SA: India's T20 Squad Leaves for South Africa for Their Upcoming Series

Team India’s T20 squad on Wednesday, 6 December left for South Africa for their upcoming series.
Indian players Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav shared a joint post on Instagram captioning the picture, “En route SA.”
All-rounder Tilak Varma, pacer Mohammed Siraj and fielding coach T. Dilip were also seen in the picture.
India is set to tour South Africa for three T20s, as many ODIs and two Test matches. The T20s are set to begin from 10 December to 14 December. The ODIs will start on 17 December and will conclude on 21 December.
The first Test match is slated to commence from 26 December while the second will start in the next year from 3 January.
Earlier, while announcing the squads for the series against the Proteas, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that regular skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have requested the board to be rested from the white-ball format of the series.
'Mr Rohit Sharma and Mr Virat Kohli had requested the Board for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour,' said the BCCI's press release.
India’s Squad for 3 T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.
T20 I Series Schedule
1st T20I: 10 December 2023, Sunday - Durban.
2nd T20I: 12 December 2023, Tuesday - Gqeberha.
3rd T20I: 14 December 2023, Thursday - Johannesburg.
