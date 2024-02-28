Zaheer Khan Was Someone I Used To Watch a Lot To Try & Learn From, Says Anderson

“I can keep up with the young guys in training. I can still bowl the speeds that I want to, I can still deliver the skills that I want to. So, for me that's the most important thing. The age is just a number and it’s pretty irrelevant from my thought process,” he said.

Asked if the art of swing bowling was dying, Anderson denied such thoughts. “I don’t think it’s dying. Because of the growth of white-ball cricket in recent times, the focus has moved to change of pace and different deliveries like yorkers, and things like that. But for me, in Test cricket, we’ve seen throughout this series already that swing can play a big part.”

“The way Bumrah bowled, I think, has been amazing to watch. That reverse swing spell in the second Test was one of the best you’ll see. So for me, I think there’s still people out there wanting to learn the skills and it’s not easy to do.”