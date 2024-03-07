Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1: Rohit 52*, Gill 26* at Stumps, Ind Trail by 83 Runs

Team India concluded the first day of the fifth and final India versus England Test at the HPCA Stadium trailing by 83 runs with a score of 135.

Opener Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 52 runs, while Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 57 runs off 58 balls before being dismissed by Shoaib Bashir. Shubman Gill partnered with the captain and ended the day unbeaten on 26 runs.