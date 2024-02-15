Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Rohit, Jadeja Tons Propel India to 326/5 on Day 1

Captain Rohit Sharma's resilient 131 off 196 balls and the dazzling century by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (110* off 212 balls) powered Team India to a commanding 326/5 at stumps on day one of the third India versus England Test, at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday, 15 February.

Debutante Sarfaraz Khan contributed a fiery 62 runs off 66 balls in his inaugural match, but a regrettable run-out ended his impressive debut.

Following Sarfaraz's departure, nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav stepped in to partner with Jadeja.