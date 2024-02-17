Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test, Day 3 Stumps: Jaiswal 104*, Gill 65*, Lead Extended to 322

Team India rode on Yashasvi Jaiswal's brilliant century (104* runs off just 133 balls) and Shubman Gill's 65* off 120 balls to extend their lead from 126 to 322 runs.

Unfortunately, Jaiswal had to retire hurt due to back spasms, following which Rajat Patidar came in. However, Patidar was dismissed for a duck by Tom Hartley, leading to nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav stepping in to bat.

This came after the hosts bowled out the visitors for 319, thanks to Mohammed Siraj's impressive four-wicket haul in the second session of day three in the third India versus England Test at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Saturday.