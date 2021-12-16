Indian Test Team Led By Virat Kohli Departs For South Africa

The Indian Test cricket team, led by Virat Kohli, departed for South Africa early on Thursday morning to take part in a three-match series starting with a Boxing Day Test from 26 December in Centurion. The three Tests in Centurion, Johannesburg , and Cape Town will be part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle from 2021 to 2023.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared pictures of team members Jasprit Bumrah, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane from the flight before leaving for Johannesburg. "All buckled up, South Africa bound," wrote the BCCI on Twitter.