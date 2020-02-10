Ind A vs NZ A: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Ton in Drawn Unofficial Test

Ajinkya Rahane, vice-captain in the Indian Test set-up, showed signs of form as he scored a century on the fourth and final day of the second unofficial Test that India 'A' played against New Zealand 'A' at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval. The game ended in a draw.

The match saw all of the top five in the Indian batting line-up cross the 50-run mark in their second innings. While Shubman Gill (136), Hanuma Vihari (59) and Cheteshwar Pujara (53) had gone past the milestone on the third day, it was the turn of Vijay Shankar (66) to join the party on the final day.