In Stats: Ashwin Among India’s Greatest? Most Definitely, Yes

Over the weekend, Sanjay Manjrekar made news with his take on Ravichandran Ashwin not having done enough to be considered an all-time great.

For the uninformed, speaking on ESPNCricinfo's Runorder, Sanjay Manjrekar – who was one of the guests alongside former Australian captain Ian Chappell, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra and others – said he had problems with Ashwin being considered ‘one of the all-time greats.’