In Numbers: Kohli Equals Dhoni, Axar’s Debut & Ashwin’s Super Show
Early dismissals, ducks, a five-wicket haul on debut – the Chennai Test saw a few records being rewritten.
Helped by the brilliant performances from R Ashwin, Virat Kohli and debutant Axar Patel, India registered a resounding win against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium to square the four-match series at 1-1.
The contest saw India in command all through, right from Rohit Sharma’s century on day 1 to Ashwin’s century on Day 3 to Axar Patel skittling out the opposition in the fourth innings.
Here's a look at some of the interesting numbers from the second Test.
0/1 – For the first time ever in Test cricket, both sides lost their first wicket of the first innings by LBW without getting a run on the board. Shubman Gill and Rory Burns were both out LBW in the first innings.
0 – For the first time, England captain Joe Root has not scored a half-century in a Test against India.
1 – This is the first time Virat Kohli has been dismissed for a duck in international cricket by a spinner. Moeen Ali bowled him in the first innings.
2 – This is the second time R Ashwin has scored a century and taken eight wickets in a Test; he had earlier achieved the feat against West Indies in Mumbai in 2011, when he scored 103 and took 9 for 117. No other India cricketer has managed this has managed this in a Test.
3 – Ashwin has scored three Test centuries when batting at No. 8. Only Daniel Vettori has scored more tons when batting at No. 8 or lower. The former New Zealander has five centuries when batting 8 or lower.
5 – Axar Patel completed his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests on debut in the second innings of the second Chennai Test. He became the 9th Indian bowler to achieve this. Mohammed Shami was the last to do this in 2013.
15 – India have won 15 Tests at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which is their highest at any venue. They have won 13 times in Delhi and Kolkata each.
21- Virat Kohli has won 21 Tests in India as captain and has now equalled MS Dhoni’s record of number of wins at home. Kohli has led India to 34 Tests, which is 7 more than Dhoni’s overall tally. MS Dhoni captained India in 30 games in India while Kohli has led the team in 28 so far.
29 – R Ashwin has 29 five-wicket hauls in Tests for India and is second only to the great Anil Kumble (35)
317 – India won the second Chennai Test by 317 runs which is their biggest winning margin in terms of runs against England, overtaking the 279-run win at Headingley in 1986.
482 – This was the highest ever target India had set an opposition team in a Test without declaring. Their previous highest was 458 in Johannesburg in 2013.
(With various inputs)
