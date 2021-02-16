In Numbers: Kohli Equals Dhoni, Axar’s Debut & Ashwin’s Super Show

Helped by the brilliant performances from R Ashwin, Virat Kohli and debutant Axar Patel, India registered a resounding win against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium to square the four-match series at 1-1.

The contest saw India in command all through, right from Rohit Sharma’s century on day 1 to Ashwin’s century on Day 3 to Axar Patel skittling out the opposition in the fourth innings.

Early dismissals, ducks, a five-wicket haul on debut – the Chennai Test saw a few records being rewritten. Here’s a look at some of the interesting numbers from the second Test.