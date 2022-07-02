ADVERTISEMENT

In-form Deepak Hooda Slams 59, India Win Against Derbyshire in T20 Warm-Up

Sanju Samson also chipped in with 38 while Dinesh Karthik remained not out on seven to see India home in 16.4 overs.

PTI
Published
Cricket
1 min read
In-form Deepak Hooda Slams 59, India Win Against Derbyshire in T20 Warm-Up
i

Deepak Hooda continued his fine touch in the ongoing tour as he struck a scintillating half century to help India beat Derbyshire county side by seven wickets in a T20 warm-up match.

Hooda, who had smashed his maiden T20I ton in India's second match against Ireland, made 59 off 37 balls and shared 78 runs for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav (36 not out) as India chased down 151 with 20 balls to spare.

Also Read

Suspension to India's 4th Centurion in T20Is: Deepak Hooda Completes Turn Around

Suspension to India's 4th Centurion in T20Is: Deepak Hooda Completes Turn Around
ADVERTISEMENT

Hooda's knock was decorated with five fours and two sixes while Yadav, returning from injury, struck four boundaries and one six during his unbeaten innings on Friday.

Opener Sanju Samson also chipped in with a 30-ball 38 while Dinesh Karthik, who led the visiting side, remained not out on seven to see India home in 16.4 overs.

Earlier, speed merchant Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh grabbed two wickets apiece as India restricted Derbyshire to 150 for 8 after opting to field.

Axar Patel and Venkatesh Iyer took one wicket each as Derbyshire lost wickets at regular intervals. Wayne Madsen top-scored for Derbyshore with a 21-ball 28.

The visiting Indian side will play their second warm-up match against Northamptonshire on Sunday ahead of the three-match T20I series against England starting on July 7 in Southampton.

Also Read

Left-Handers Rishabh Pant & Ravindra Jadeja Upset England Pacers' Line & Rhythm

Left-Handers Rishabh Pant & Ravindra Jadeja Upset England Pacers' Line & Rhythm

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×