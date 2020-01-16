In Current Situation, You Should be Ready to Bat Anywhere: Iyer

Shreyas Iyer on Thursday, 16 January said the current competition in the Indian team demands one to bat at any number after he did not get to play at his usual number four spot in the first ODI against Australia.

Iyer returned to India's limited overs set-up following the 2019 World Cup and has done well at number four.

However, he was pushed down to number five on Tuesday as skipper Virat Kohli himself came at four to accommodate specialist openers K L Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan in the playing eleven. The move failed badly as India lost the game by 10 wickets.