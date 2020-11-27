I’m Not Yet Ready as a Bowler, We Missed a Sixth Bowler: Hardik

Pandya added that he would love to bowl also but he is not yet match-fit.

"I am working at my bowling at the nets. But I am not yet match-fit with my bowling…. I will come at the right time to bowl when needed. I am looking at the long-term goal. I want to be 100 per cent fit to my bowling capacity. I won't exhaust myself. The process (for me to return to bowling) is going on. My bowling isn't ready," added Pandya.

Pandya also said that he wants to do both roles ideally. "When I bat, I think of myself as a batsman."