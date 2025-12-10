ILT20 Season 4: Gulf Giants Experience UAE’s Local Sport

With the fourth season of the DP World UAE ILT20 in full swing, Adani Sportsline-owned Gulf Giants took a break from the action after winning two of their first three matches to experience one of the UAE’s most cherished sporting traditions.
Gulf Giants players — Aayan Khan, Asif Khan, Haidar Razzaq, Meet Bhavsar, Ishtiaq Ahmed and Zuhaib Zubair — visited the Arabian Desert Camel Riding Centre (ADCRC) in Lisaili – Al Marmoom, Dubai, where they turned into camel jockeys for a day.
The squad interacted with professional camel jockeys, learned the nuances of the sport, and enjoyed a hands-on session of camel riding amidst the desert dunes.
ADCRC, the region’s first licensed camel riding centre, is dedicated to training riders in traditional camel handling and modern riding techniques. The visit served as a unique cultural and sporting exchange, celebrating the UAE’s heritage while offering the players a memorable break from tournament intensity.
The session concluded with a token gesture of appreciation as jerseys were exchanged, symbolising Dubai’s spirit of sporting harmony and cross-cultural camaraderie.