"If I Want To Do Sajda, No One Can Stop Me," Md Shami Opens Up On WC Celebration

Senior India pacer Mohammed Shami has slammed trolls over baseless allegations that he stopped himself from doing 'Sajda' after claiming a five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Shami emerged as India's standout performer in the home 50-over mega event, claiming the title of the highest wicket-taker despite sitting out the initial four matches in the playing XI.

He achieved three remarkable five-wicket hauls during the ODI World Cup showcasing his prowess against New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and impressively once more against the Kiwis in the thrilling first semi-final. However, during the Sri Lanka match, a segment of social media users attempted to stir controversy surrounding Shami's celebration of his 5-wicket haul.