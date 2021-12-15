If Azhar Has Information On Rift In Team, He Should Tell Us: Sunil Gavaskar

But Gavaskar told India Today that unless there is proof one should not 'jump to conclusion'.



"Unless both the players come out with something, we should not jump to conclusions. Yes, Azharuddin has said something but if he has got some inside information about what has happened then he should be coming out and telling us what happened," said Gavaskar.



"Till then, I will give the benefit of the doubt to both the players. Because both have served Indian cricket brilliantly and I don't think it is fair at all for any one of us, without having exact information, to be pointing fingers at either of them," added Gavaskar.