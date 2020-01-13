ICC Planning to Increase Number of Teams in T20 World Cup to 20

The International Cricket Council is considering expanding the T20 World Cup from 16 to 20 teams from the 2023-31 cycle, according to a media report.

The ICC, which views the T20 format as the best way to increase the reach of the sport, is mulling the option as a way for cricket to try and match the popularity of sports like football and basketball, according to the 'Telegraph.co.uk'.

The newspaper reported that this consideration is "a part of broader discussions for the shape of international cricket calendar from 2023-2031". The first T20 World Cup in this cycle is scheduled for 2024.