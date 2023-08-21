ICC World Cup 2023: Hyderabad CA Requests Schedule Change; Shukla Says Unlikely

Rajeev Shukla, the Vice-President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has said that the request made by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) for making a change in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is unlikely to happen, citing the difficulty in making changes to it.

The HCA, which calls Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal as its home ground, made a request for a change in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup schedule after the local police raised concerns over it hosting back-to-back matches, including the marquee clash between former champions Pakistan and Sri Lanka.