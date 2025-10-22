Maddy Green Interview: New Zealand Wary Of 'Dangerous' Richa Ghosh Against India

Although, New Zealand have their own kryptonite in their 25-year-old star all-rounder — Amelia Kerr.

Among the current squad members, Kerr is New Zealand’s joint-leading wicket-taker for the White Ferns against India in women’s ODI, with 17 scalps. That aside, she has also scored 469 runs in this format against India, at a staggering average of 78.16. In fact, in her last five ODI meetings against India, Kerr has scored four half-centuries and a century.

Green commented about her teammate: