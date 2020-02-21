Third Time I Missed a Hat-trick: Poonam Yadav

Poonam Yadav led the way as India downed defending champions Australia by 17 runs in the opening match of the 2020 ICC Women's World Cup. Poonam almost completed a hat-trick and took four wickets for 19 runs to help India succesfully defend a low target of 133.

Poonam dismissed Rachael Haynes and Australia's star all-rounder Elysse Perry off consecutive balls and would have got the hat-trick had it not been for Taniya Bhatia dropping Jess Jonassen in what was a rare mistake from the wicketkeeper.