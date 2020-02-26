Women’s T20 World Cup: India Eye Hat-trick of Wins in Clash vs NZ
On a high after two easy victories on the trot, including one against defending champion Australia, the Indian women's cricket team will aim to inch closer to a semi-final berth when it takes on New Zealand in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Thursday.
The Indians have hardly broke a sweat in their 17-run and 18-run wins over hosts Australia and Bangladesh in their previous two matches, and they are perched at the top of five-team Group A standings with four points from two matches.
In the two matches so far, the Indian team has been impressive both in batting and bowling.
One-down Jemmiah Rodrigues has also been among the runs with 26 and 34 in the two matches so far.
Only captain Harmanpreet, among the top order batters, has not scored big and she is due a big innings.
The middle-order has also done its bit with Deepti Sharma playing a major role against Australia with an unbeaten 49 while Veda Krishnamurthy hit a match-defining 11-ball 20 not out for a late flourish against Bangladesh.
New Zealand, though, have a better head-to-head record against India in recent years, having won the last three matches between the two sides.
Exactly a year back, they had beaten the Indian team 3-0 in a three-match T20 International home series.
New Zealand have some top class players in their ranks in the form of captain and all-rounder Sophie Devine and top-order batswoman Suzie Bates while pacer Lea Tahuhu and leg-spinner Amelia Kerr will lead the bowling department.
They will go into this match on a high after an easy seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday.
Devine had led her side from the front with an unbeaten 75 off 55 balls at the top of the order in that win.
Teams (from):
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar.
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (capt), Rosemary Mair, Amelia Kerr, Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest, Lea Tahuhu.
Match Starts at 9:30 am IST.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )