Women’s T20 World Cup: India Eye Hat-trick of Wins in Clash vs NZ

On a high after two easy victories on the trot, including one against defending champion Australia, the Indian women's cricket team will aim to inch closer to a semi-final berth when it takes on New Zealand in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Thursday.

The Indians have hardly broke a sweat in their 17-run and 18-run wins over hosts Australia and Bangladesh in their previous two matches, and they are perched at the top of five-team Group A standings with four points from two matches.