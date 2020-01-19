U-19 WC: Garg, Yashasvi & Jurel Power India to 297/4 vs Lanka

Captain Priyam Garg (56), opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (59) and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel (52 not out) struck half centuries as defending champions India scored 297 for four against Sri Lanka in their opening match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

The Indians produced a team effort after being sent in to bat with all the top and middle order batsmen making useful contributions to post a big score at the Mangaung Oval.

Garg's 56 came from 72 balls with two boundaries while Jaiswal needed 74 deliveries for his 59 which had eight shots to the fence. Jurel hit three boundaries and one six in his 48-ball unbeaten knock.