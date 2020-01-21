U-19 WC: India Bundle Out Japan For 41, Five Batters Get Out For 0

Japan, who are playing in their maiden ICC U-19 World Cup, got a reality check against defending champions India at Bloemfontein on Tuesday after they were bowled out for paltry 41.

This is the joint third lowest total in the history of Under-19 cricket. Scotland have the dubious record getting dismissed for 22, the lowest total ever in U-19 history, against Australia during the 2004 ICC U-19 World Cup in Bangladesh.

India’s Priyam Garg won the toss and decided to put Japan into bat.