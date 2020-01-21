U-19 WC: India Bundle Out Japan For 41, Five Batters Get Out For 0
Japan, who are playing in their maiden ICC U-19 World Cup, got a reality check against defending champions India at Bloemfontein on Tuesday after they were bowled out for paltry 41.
This is the joint third lowest total in the history of Under-19 cricket. Scotland have the dubious record getting dismissed for 22, the lowest total ever in U-19 history, against Australia during the 2004 ICC U-19 World Cup in Bangladesh.
India’s Priyam Garg won the toss and decided to put Japan into bat.
For Japan, opener Shu Noguchi and Kento Ota Dobell were the top scorers with 7 runs but it was the extras column which stood out with 19 runs. The Indians were guilty of bowling 12 wide deliveries. Kento played a gritty innings of 39-ball 7.
In their inaugural match of the tournament, Japan was lucky to garner a point against New Zealand after the match was called-off due to rain. Japan had won the toss and opted to bowl as New Zealand piled up 195/2 before the rain interruption.
Japan had never played a premier Under-19 side in an official game before this World Cup. In the warm-ups, both Scotland and UAE - who also made it to the tournament via their respective regional qualifiers - scored over 300 runs against them following which they were bowled out for 69 and 129 respectively.
