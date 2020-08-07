ICC T20 World Cup: India Retain 2021 Edition, Australia Get 2022

The International Cricket Council has decided that India will remain the hosts of the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup while the postponed 2020 edition will now be held in Australia in 2022. India is also set to host the 50-over World Cup in India in 2023.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on July 20 had announced the postponement of the 2020 edition of the T20 World Cup due to the coronavirus pandemic, but did not mention the venue for the 2021 edition and the 2022 edition. They had only said that the 2023 50-over World Cup will be played in October-November in India.