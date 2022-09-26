Team India Go Seven Points Clear of England at Top of ICC T20 Rankings

India went seven points clear of England at the top of the ICC T20 rankings following their narrow series win over Australia in Hyderabad.

Down 0-1 against the touring Australia, the Rohit Sharma-led India bounced back in style to level the series in Nagpur before Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav's fifties in the deciding rubber on Sunday, 25 September, sealed a 2-1 win.

The six-wicket final over win improved their ranking by one point to 268 points, a seven-point lead over their closest rival in England in the ICC T20 rankings released on Monday.