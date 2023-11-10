ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

ICC Suspends Sri Lanka Cricket Board Over Alleged Government Interference

In a statement, the ICC alleged serious breaches by the Sri Lanka Cricket Board.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday, 10 November, suspended Sri Lanka Cricket’s membership of the body over alleged government interference in the administration of cricket in the country.

"The ICC Board met today and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka," the ICC said in a statement, as per ESPNCricinfo.

"The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in due course," it added.

Topics:  Sri Lanka   ICC 

