ICC Lauds Cricketer-Turned Cop Joginder Sharma Amid Health Crisis

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has hailed India's cricketer-turned cop Joginder Sharma as ‘Real world hero’ for doing his bit in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joginder, who bowled the match-winning final over in the 2007 World T20 final against Pakistan, is a DSP in Haryana Police and is currently involved in dealing with the global health crisis which has killed more than 30,000.