ICC Lauds Cricketer-Turned Cop Joginder Sharma Amid Health Crisis
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has hailed India's cricketer-turned cop Joginder Sharma as ‘Real world hero’ for doing his bit in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joginder, who bowled the match-winning final over in the 2007 World T20 final against Pakistan, is a DSP in Haryana Police and is currently involved in dealing with the global health crisis which has killed more than 30,000.
The 36-year-old played four ODIs and as many T20s between 2004 and 2007. He joined the police service after retirement from the game.
Speaking to PTI, Sharma listed the challenges that come with "doing duty" during an unprecedented crisis.
Sharma is currently posted in Hisar as the nation observes a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the pandemic, which has killed more than 24,000 globally.
“Our duty time starts around 6am and we do patrolling, making people aware, send those who are out for fun to their homes, help those in need of essentials or medical aid and take action against those who try to defy without any good reason.” he added.
Sharma said he has been in Hisar for a few years now and his status of being a World Cup-winner comes in handy while counselling people.
“When I tell people to not crowd markets for cheap deals, they adhere. I tell them how costly it would be if they catch this infection, that they should not risk a deadly disease for saving a few bucks.”
The pandemic has so far claimed over 30000 lives across the world while infecting more than 6.5 lakh people.
