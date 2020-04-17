ICC’s Latest Statement on T20 World Cup Scheduled for Oct-Nov

The T20 World Cup is still six months away and ICC said it will take a decision after consulting all stakeholders, including the Australian government.

"We will continue to take advice from experts and authorities, including the Australian government and will take decisions at the appropriate time," the spokesperson said.

"We will utilise all the data and information available to us to ensure we can take well-informed, responsible decisions that are in the best interests of our sport."

Former captain Allan Border and star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell have already given a thumbs down to the prospect of the tournament happening without spectators, while former batsman Simon Katich and wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey feel delaying the event remains an option.