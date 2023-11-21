ICC Introduces Stop-Clock in ODIs & T20s To Regulate Time Between Overs

Come December, international white-ball matches will have a stop-clock to regulate the amount of time taken between overs and a team taking more than 60 seconds between two overs will incur a 5-run penalty if repeats the mistake for the third time in a match.

The Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has agreed to introduce the stop clock on a trial basis in men’s ODI and T20I cricket from December 2023 to April 2024.