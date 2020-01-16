ICC CEO to Visit Pakistan Later This Month to Hold Talks With PCB

International Cricket Council Chief Executive Manu Sawhney will visit Pakistan next week to hold preliminary round talks with the top brass of the PCB on whether the country can host ICC events for the 2023 to 2031 cycle.

Sawhney, who took charge as ICC CEO in April last year, will reach Lahore on 23 January.

"The purpose of his visit is to have preliminary discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board on the hosting of ICC events in the period from 2023 and 2031 as Pakistan has only recently started hosting proper bilateral series against other teams at home," an official source told PTI.