Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj Nominated for ICC’s Awards of the Decade
The ICC opened up the voting for the fans on Wednesday.
India captain Virat Kohli and premier off-spinner R Ashwin have been nominated for the International Cricket Councils (ICC) Men’s Player of the Decade award.
Apart from Kohli and Ashwin, Joe Root (England), Steve Smith (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Kane Williamson (New Zealand) and Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) were also nominated for this accolade.
Among other awards, the following are the nominees as named by the ICC are:
Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s international cricket (Tests, ODIs and T20Is) during the performance period:
R Ashwin (India)
Virat Kohli (India)
Joe Root (England)
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)
Steve Smith (Australia)
AB de Villiers (South Africa)
Kane Williamson (New Zealand)
Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in women’s international cricket (Tests, ODIs and T20Is) during the performance period:
Suzie Bates (New Zealand)
Meg Lanning (Australia)
Ellyse Perry (Australia)
Mithali Raj (India)
Sarah Taylor (England)
Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)
ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s Test cricket during the performance period:
James Anderson (England)
Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka)
Virat Kohli (India)
Joe Root (England)
Yasir Shah (Pakistan)
Steve Smith (Australia)
Kane Williamson (New Zealand)
ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s ODI cricket during the performance period:
MS Dhoni (India)
Virat Kohli (India)
Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)
Rohit Sharma (India)
Mitchell Starc (Australia)
AB de Villiers (South Africa)
ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in women’s ODI cricket during the performance period:
Suzie Bates (New Zealand)
Jhulan Goswami (India)
Meg Lanning (Australia)
Ellyse Perry (Australia)
Mithali Raj (India)
Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)
ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s T20I cricket during the performance period:
Aaron Finch (Australia)
Chris Gayle (West Indies)
Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)
Virat Kohli (India)
Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)
Rohit Sharma (India)
Imran Tahir (South Africa)
ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in women’s T20I cricket during the performance period:
Sophie Devine (New Zealand)
Deandra Dottin (West Indies)
Alyssa Healy (Australia)
Meg Lanning (Australia)
Ellyse Perry (Australia)
Anya Shrubsole (England)
The winners will be decided on the basis of the votes the nominees receive from the fans around the world. The ICC opened up the voting for the fans on Wednesday and it will remain open till 16 December.
