ICC Announces Fresh Playing Conditions for WTC Final

The WTC final is set to be contested with the Dukes cherry. What separates the Dukes from the SG and Kookaburra variants is that its seam is purely hand-stitched. The Dukes generates lateral movement in abundance courtesy its pronounced seam. The lush green outfields of England help preserve the shape and pristinity of the ball, while the overcast conditions spell doom for the batsmen as the Dukes hoops around corners.



The wear and tear that the SG ball is subjected to on the rank turners of India lead to torn seams, thereby making it a pain to grip and apply revs on it. That’s precisely the reason why spinners are able to extract a lot more drift and topspin in foreign conditions as compared to the subcontinent.



The seam of the Kookaburra, a machine-stitched ball, is embedded into the leather and hence, doesn’t swing as much at the outset. Although, it does reverse a fair bit as the game wears on.