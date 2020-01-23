ICC Announces Qualification Procedure for T20 World Cup 2021

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday confirmed the qualification process for the additional ICC Mens T20 World Cup that will take place in 2021 in India.

The 16-team T20 World Cup 2021, which replaces a previously scheduled eight-team ICC Champions Trophy, will see 11 regional qualification events take place across the five ICC regions (Africa, Americas, Asia, East-Asia Pacific and Europe) with eight teams progressing to one of two global qualifying events.