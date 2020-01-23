ICC Announces Qualification Procedure for T20 World Cup 2021
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday confirmed the qualification process for the additional ICC Mens T20 World Cup that will take place in 2021 in India.
The 16-team T20 World Cup 2021, which replaces a previously scheduled eight-team ICC Champions Trophy, will see 11 regional qualification events take place across the five ICC regions (Africa, Americas, Asia, East-Asia Pacific and Europe) with eight teams progressing to one of two global qualifying events.
Additionally, the bottom four teams from the T20 World Cup 2020 will join the regional qualifiers in the global qualification events along with the next four best T20I ranked teams as of 1 January 2020: Zimbabwe, Nepal, UAE and Hong Kong.
The 12 teams, which make round two of the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia will gain automatic entry into the event the following year.
All Members who meet the ICC Event Participation Criteria (EPPC) will be eligible to participate in the qualification for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.
