ICA to Look for Office in Bengaluru; New Budget Cut Down to 6 Cr

The Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) after its meeting on Monday decided to look for an office in Bengaluru with Ahmedabad and Kolkata as the other options if a suitable place is not found in the Garden City.

This apart, the budget to be presented to the BCCI has been cut from around Rs 12 crore to Rs 6 crore and awaits the finalisation of the treasurer before it is submitted to the board.

Speaking to IANS, an ICA member said that it was a fruitful meeting and the major decisions were around finding an office for the association as well as the new budget plan keeping in mind the suggestions of the Apex Council which called for a reworking of the financial plan.