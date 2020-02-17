ICA to Look for Office in Bengaluru; Budget Cut Down to Rs 6 Crore
The Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) after its meeting on Monday decided to look for an office in Bengaluru with Ahmedabad and Kolkata as the other options if a suitable place is not found in the Garden City.
This apart, the budget to be presented to the BCCI has been cut from around Rs 12 crore to Rs 6 crore and awaits the finalisation of the treasurer before it is submitted to the board.
"The HQ of the ICA will remain in Mumbai, but we have been looking for another office and we have now zeroed in on Bengaluru. If we don't find a suitable place in Bengaluru, then we will try for Ahmedabad or Kolkata since the office bearers of the BCCI hail from these two cities. A lot of things need to be kept in mind while finalising the office, so let's see how it goes.
"This apart, we spoke on the budget that is to be presented to the BCCI and while the initial budget was around the Rs 12 crore mark, we have cut that down to approximately Rs 6 crore. The treasurer will finalise of the same before we hand it to the BCCI for approval," the member said.
"We have given another 500-odd applicants membership. These former cricketers had submitted applications after the elections and they were cleared today during the meeting. So, from the initial 1,200-odd members, we now have 1,700 members," the member pointed.