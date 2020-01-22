I See ‘Incredible’ Virat Kohli Breaking More Records: Steve Smith

It's the year of the World T20 and it isn't just Virat Kohli and the Indian boys who are looking to take every opportunity to prepare for the showpiece event slated to be held later in the year.

Run-machine Steve Smith is already excited at the prospect of playing another ICC event at home after the 2015 World Cup. In fact, he believes that his stint in the IPL with Rajasthan Royals will have a major role to play in the build-up to the mega event Down Under.

Speaking to IANS, Smith spoke about the much-debated proposal to have four-day Tests, India skipper Kohli's gesture to ask fans to support him during the 2019 World Cup, the Indian Premier League and how Tim Paine has done a brilliant job leading Australia in Test cricket.